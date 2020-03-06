UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Division In Contact With Sindh Govt On Natural Gas Issue: Senate Body Informed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Petroleum Division in contact with Sindh Govt on natural gas issue: Senate body informed

The Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum was informed on Friday that the Federal Government was in contact with the Sindh Government to resolve the natural gas supply issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum was informed on Friday that the Federal Government was in contact with the Sindh Government to resolve the natural gas supply issue.

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan apprised the committee meeting, chaired by Mohsin Aziz, that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar was scheduled to hold a meeting with the Sindh chief minister next week, and hopefully the issue would be resolved amicably.

He said the committee would be briefed about the outcome of the meeting, which was in line with the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

As per the CCI decision, the minister said, "Federal Minister for Power and SAPM on Petroleum will hold consultative meetings and discussions with the provincial chief ministers and come up with a way forward in the matter of implementation of Articles 158 and 172 (3)." The committee chairman deferred the top three agenda items till next meeting, which were related to gas shortage in the country, the gas supply situation in Sindh, and distribution of natural gas to the provinces under Articles 158 & 172 of the Constitution.

Chairman Mohsin Aziz asked the minister to take all the stakeholders on board before taking any decision on the proposal of 'Weighted Average Cost' for gas price.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Lt. Gen � Salahuddin Tirmizi, Shamim Afridi, Bahrammand Khan Tangi, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and Taj Muhammad Afridi, besides Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Energy Sindh and senior officials of attached departments.

The committee, in its last meeting, had opposed the proposal to introduce the 'Weighted Average Cost" method for determining the gas price under the slab-mechanism in the country.

It was informed that currently around four different gas tariffs existed in the country that needed to be streamlined for better efficiency of the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Price Tangi Gas Afridi All Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

51 minutes ago

Thought sharing session between P&D Punjab, Sindh ..

4 minutes ago

Three more youth booked under PSA in IOK

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

1 hour ago

Comedy king Aman Ullah paid homage

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.