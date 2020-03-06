Petroleum Division in contact with Sindh Govt on natural gas issue: Senate body informed

The Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum was informed on Friday that the Federal Government was in contact with the Sindh Government to resolve the natural gas supply issue

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan apprised the committee meeting, chaired by Mohsin Aziz, that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar was scheduled to hold a meeting with the Sindh chief minister next week, and hopefully the issue would be resolved amicably.

He said the committee would be briefed about the outcome of the meeting, which was in line with the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

As per the CCI decision, the minister said, "Federal Minister for Power and SAPM on Petroleum will hold consultative meetings and discussions with the provincial chief ministers and come up with a way forward in the matter of implementation of Articles 158 and 172 (3)." The committee chairman deferred the top three agenda items till next meeting, which were related to gas shortage in the country, the gas supply situation in Sindh, and distribution of natural gas to the provinces under Articles 158 & 172 of the Constitution.

Chairman Mohsin Aziz asked the minister to take all the stakeholders on board before taking any decision on the proposal of 'Weighted Average Cost' for gas price.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Lt. Gen � Salahuddin Tirmizi, Shamim Afridi, Bahrammand Khan Tangi, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and Taj Muhammad Afridi, besides Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Energy Sindh and senior officials of attached departments.

The committee, in its last meeting, had opposed the proposal to introduce the 'Weighted Average Cost" method for determining the gas price under the slab-mechanism in the country.

It was informed that currently around four different gas tariffs existed in the country that needed to be streamlined for better efficiency of the sector.