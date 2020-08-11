UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Division Made Nominations For PARCO MD's Appointment As Per Rules: Spokesperson

Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Petroleum Division made nominations for PARCO MD's appointment as per rules: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division on Tuesday said nominations for appointment of Managing Director Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) had been made as per existing rules.

In a statement, he said that a list containing Names of six candidates had been compiled in a transparent manner and on merit for submitting before the Federal cabinet.

The spokesperson said the cabinet had approved the appointment of Shahid Mahmood as MD, out of the six nominations.

He clarified that the Petroleum Division did not recommended any specific person for appointment of the PARCO MD.

