Petroleum Division Refutes News About Gas Crisis In Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:46 PM

Petroleum Division refutes news about gas crisis in winter

The Petroleum Division (PD) of Energy Ministry Wednesday refuted a news item appearing in a section of the press about looming gas crisis in the upcoming winter, saying "the government is cognizant of managing and adequate provision of gas at the onset of the winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) of Energy Ministry Wednesday refuted a news item appearing in a section of the press about looming gas crisis in the upcoming winter, saying "the government is cognizant of managing and adequate provision of gas at the onset of the winter season." Commenting on the issue, a spokesman of the PD has clarified that presently oil refineries were holding minimum stocks of furnace oil, which were being uplifted by oil marketing companies for power plants. "Petroleum Division in conjunction with the Power Division is constantly monitoring the furnace oil usage and stocks available in the country," he said in a press release.

He said the Petroleum Division was also aware of the fact that furnace oil consumption by power plants would considerably reduce in the forthcoming winter.

"In this regard, Petroleum Division is in close coordination with all stakeholders including Power Division to utilize locally produced furnace oil for stock building at power plants and consumption of K-Electric.

The spokesman said the Petroleum Division was engaged with exploration and production companies, refineries, Sui gas companies and Power Division to ensure optimal transportation, storage and utilization of all fuels by the various stakeholders.

"The Petroleum Division will continue to make efforts to ensure adequate supply of gas to the domestic sector in the approaching winter season and all necessary steps would be and are being taken on that front," he said.

