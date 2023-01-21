Petroleum Division rejects media reports about POL products' shortage

The Petroleum Division on Friday strongly rejected reports circulating on social media about the shortage of petroleum products, saying "Sufficient fuel stocks are available in the country and there is no possibility of any shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):The Petroleum Division on Friday strongly rejected reports circulating on social media about the shortage of petroleum products, saying "Sufficient fuel stocks are available in the country and there is no possibility of any shortage.

" The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and other oil marketing companies (OMCs) had sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil and other petroleum products, a Petroleum Division news release said.

It added that the available quantity of diesel was full to its storage capacity, and advised the public to pay no heed to the rumours, speculations and misleading information about any shortages.

It also requested the media not to make news based on rumours and speculations on such sensitive public matters.