Petroleum Division rejects news about discovery of Shale oil, gas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) of Energy Ministry Monday rejected a news item appearing in a cross-media section about discovery of Shale oil and gas in the country, saying neither any such a find had been made nor was imminent.

A spokesperson of the Petroleum Division clarified that a task had been given to Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being the country's premier Oil and Gas Exploration and Production company, to undertake the first shale pilot project next month.

"It is ONLY an initial evaluation being carried out on a trial basis. The lease area for this study is Kunnar and Pasaki fields. Any further speculation in this regard is inaccurate and must be avoided," the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson referred the USAID study conducted in 2015 that stated "Pakistan holds substantial presence of Shale Oil/Gas reserves. However, the conversion of these resources into reserves required high investments with inherent risks."The PD would be in a position to assess the potential of these reserves after seeing results of the first drill, being carried out as a pilot project, the spokesperson said, adding "Relevant updates in this regard will be shared as and when required or made available. It is once again requested that any conjectures in this matter be avoided."