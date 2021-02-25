UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Division Rejects News About Increase In Gas Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Petroleum Division rejects news about increase in gas prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A spokesman for the Petroleum Division on Thursday vehemently rejected a news item appearing in the section of media about increase in the gas prices, terming them mere rumors and void of reality.

He said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent its recommendations to the petroleum authorities to determine the gas price at Rs 644.87 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, and Rs 788.59 per MMBTU at the network of Sui Southern Gas Company, a news release said.

The spokesman said the government was reviewing the OGRA recommendations, adding, the utmost effort would be made to avoid increasing the gas prices.

