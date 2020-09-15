Petroleum group, Coal exports increase record 59.01%

Petroleum group and Coal exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 59.01 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July 20, Petroleum worth US $8,329 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 5,238 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Petroleum Crude increased by 100 per cent, Petroleum Crude valuing US $ 1,883 thousand exported as compared to zero exports of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Petroleum products (Excl top Naphta) worth US $ 6,446 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 4,804 thousand of same period of last year.