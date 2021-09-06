Petroleum group, Coal exports witnessed record 252.96% increase

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:38 PM

The exports of Petroleum group and Coal during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 252.96 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Petroleum group and Coal during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 252.96 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Petroleum group and Coal worth US $ 29,405 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 8,331 during the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Petroleum Crude were increased by 100 percent, worth the US $ 28,283 were exported as compared to the nil exports of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Petroleum Products (Excl top NAPHTA) decreased by 40.38 percent, worth US $ 1,112 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 1,882 of the same period last year.

