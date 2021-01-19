UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Group Imports Reduced By 22.78%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Petroleum group imports reduced by 22.78%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Petroleum group imports during first five months of current fiscal year reduced by 22.78 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the petroleum group imports came down from US $5,110,633 thousand FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $3,946,601 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Nov this year, imports of petroleum products reduced by 16.

51%, worth $1,815,721 thousand as compared the imports valuing $2,174,705 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, petroleum Crude imports decreased by 27.01%, worth $ 1,085,245 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $1486,747 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Natural gas and liquefied imports also came down by 34.73%, valuing $870,846 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $1,334,220 thousand of same period of last year.

