Petroleum group imports reduced by 24.60 per cent

(@FahadShabbir)

Petroleum group imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 24.60 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Petroleum group imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 24.60 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Petroleum group imports came down from US $2,020,015 in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $1,523,047 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Aug 20 this year, imports of Petroleum products reduced by 16.

38%, worth $751,383 thousand as compared the imports valuing $897,365 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Petroleum crude imports decreased by 7.52%, worth $443,785 as compared the imports of valuing $479,850 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Natural Gas, Liquified machinery imports also came down by 54.51%, valuing $273,288 imported as compared the imports worth $600,825 of same period of last year.

\395