Petroleum group imports reduced by 26.55 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Petroleum group imports during first three months of current fiscal year reduced by 26.55 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Petroleum group imports came down from US $3,169,702 in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $2,328,132 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Sep 20 this year, imports of Petroleum products reduced by 14.

68%, worth $1,126,080 thousand as compared the imports valuing $1,319,858 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Petroleum crude imports decreased by 15.86%, worth $692,729 as compared the imports of valuing $823,324 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Natural Gas, Liquified machinery imports also came down by 56.52%, valuing $419,884 imported as compared the imports worth $965,584 of same period of last year.