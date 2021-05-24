UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Group Imports Reduced By 8.26%

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Petroleum group imports during first ten months of current fiscal year reduced by 8.26 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the petroleum group imports came down from US $ 9,480,954 thousand FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 8,697,822 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, imports of petroleum products reduced by 10.

27%, worth $3,865,766 thousand as compared the imports valuing $4,308,302 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, petroleum Crude imports decreased by 4.12%, worth $ 2,407,420 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $2,510,900 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Natural gas and liquefied imports also came down by 15.17%, valuing $2,026,252 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $2,388,655 thousand of same period of last year.

