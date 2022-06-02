UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Minister Assures Resolving Oil Industry's Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Petroleum minister assures resolving oil industry's issues

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday assured Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to resolve all the issues confronted by the oil industry on priority.

He gave this assurance while chairing a high-level meeting with representatives of OMCs and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), a Petroleum Division news release said here.

The minister assured the oil industry that all their 'reasonable concerns' regarding finances like Letters of Credit and Turnover Tax would be taken up with the Ministry of Finance.

Dr Musadik lauded services of OMCs for timely communications and averting any possible fuel crisis in the country, adding "the government would work in close liaison with the oil industry to ensure maintaining the required fuel stocks.

During the meeting, the OMCs categorically stated that they had enough stocks of petroleum products for smooth supply in the country with a strong commitment to maintain the 'integrity of supply chain.'The meeting also expressed the resolve to stop fuel hoarding and illegal practices, if there were any.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Stocks All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

21 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

58 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

1 hour ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.