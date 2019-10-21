UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Minister Says India's Energy Trade About $7Bln, Continues To Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:32 PM

The size of India's energy trade totals $7 billion for the 2018-2019 period and continues to grow, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters during the ongoing US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The size of India's energy trade totals $7 billion for the 2018-2019 period and continues to grow, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters during the ongoing US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Monday.

"Last 2018-2019 our energy trade size is $7 billion, it is increasing this year. We are importing crude oil, importing LNG, we are importing coal, especially the special category of coal. So our energy bridge is very robust with the world community and US the one among the important destination of our energy engagement," Pradhan said.

As India develops its economic potential, it requires an increasing amount of energy resources.

