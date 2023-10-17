Open Menu

Petroleum Price Reduction Brings Relief, Boosts Economy, Says Iftikhar Ali Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Petroleum price reduction brings relief, boosts economy, says Iftikhar Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday said the reduction in petroleum prices was not only a relief for people but also a significant measure that would positively impact various sectors of the economy.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Muslim Kan Buneri, he said decision, a commendable step reflected the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and promoting economic stability in the country, said a news release issued here.

He said lower fuel prices would reduce transportation costs for businesses, which, in turn, could lead to decreased prices of goods and services.

"This domino effect helps alleviate financial burdens on the public and boosts their overall quality of life", he remarked

He believed that such initiatives played a crucial role in fostering a sense of trust and confidence among the public towards the government's policies.

He hoped that this move was one of many steps toward a brighter, more prosperous future for the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Chamber Commerce Muslim Government Industry

Recent Stories

government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

25 seconds ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

14 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

27 minutes ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

14 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

14 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

14 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

14 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business