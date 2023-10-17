Petroleum price reduction brings relief, boosts economy, says Iftikhar Ali Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday said the reduction in petroleum prices was not only a relief for people but also a significant measure that would positively impact various sectors of the economy.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Muslim Kan Buneri, he said decision, a commendable step reflected the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and promoting economic stability in the country, said a news release issued here.

He said lower fuel prices would reduce transportation costs for businesses, which, in turn, could lead to decreased prices of goods and services.

"This domino effect helps alleviate financial burdens on the public and boosts their overall quality of life", he remarked

He believed that such initiatives played a crucial role in fostering a sense of trust and confidence among the public towards the government's policies.

He hoped that this move was one of many steps toward a brighter, more prosperous future for the country.