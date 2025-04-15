Petroleum Prices In Pakistan Likely To Drop By Up To Rs8.50 Per Litre
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2025 | 03:54 PM
Federal government will make a decision on new prices today after reviewing recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) The petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre amid declining crude oil prices in the global market
The Federal government would make a decision on the new prices today after reviewing recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
Starting April 16, petrol prices are expected to be reduced by up to Rs8.50 per litre.
In addition, high-speed diesel may become cheaper by up to Rs6.96 per litre for the next 15 days.
Kerosene oil is expected to be reduced by Rs7.47, while light diesel may see a cut of Rs7.21 per litre. OGRA will send its final pricing proposals to the government today.
The Ministry of Finance will issue a notification regarding the new prices after consulting with the Prime Minister.
Recent Stories
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..
More Stories From Business
-
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs600 to Rs.339,400 per tola6 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Cars' sale up 40.99% to 75,265 units during Jul-Mar 20252 hours ago
-
SECP to setup a centralized UBO Registry2 hours ago
-
SECP to setup a centralizes corporate,UBO registry2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 20257 hours ago
-
Three-day "Made in Gujranwala Exhibition" concludes after a grand success16 hours ago
-
PSMA elects new office-bearers19 hours ago