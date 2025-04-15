Open Menu

Petroleum Prices In Pakistan Likely To Drop By Up To Rs8.50 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2025 | 03:54 PM

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

Federal government will make a decision on new prices today after reviewing recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) The petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre amid declining crude oil prices in the global market

The Federal government would make a decision on the new prices today after reviewing recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Starting April 16, petrol prices are expected to be reduced by up to Rs8.50 per litre.

In addition, high-speed diesel may become cheaper by up to Rs6.96 per litre for the next 15 days.

Kerosene oil is expected to be reduced by Rs7.47, while light diesel may see a cut of Rs7.21 per litre. OGRA will send its final pricing proposals to the government today.

The Ministry of Finance will issue a notification regarding the new prices after consulting with the Prime Minister.

More Stories From Business