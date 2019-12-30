UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Prices Likely To Go Up From January Next Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:21 PM

Petroleum prices likely to go up from January next year

Consumers are likely to face another hike in prices of petroleum products from January 1st next year as Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has dispatched a new summary to increase prices of petroleum products

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Consumers are likely to face another hike in prices of petroleum products from January 1st next year as Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has dispatched a new summary to increase prices of petroleum products.

The OGRA, in a summary forwarded to the Finance ministry on Monday, recommended the Federal government to increase prices of petroleum products from Rs3 to maximum Rs10 for the month of January 2020.The Ministry of Finance will review and set prices of petroleum products on Tuesday for January, 2020.According to the summary, OGRA has calculated an increase of Rs2.8 litre in the price of light diesel, Rs3.10 per litre for kerosene oil, Rs2.25 per litre for high speed diesel and Rs2.61 per litre for petrol.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price January Gas 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Gl ..

4 minutes ago

Expats played important role to keep Kashmir issue ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, ..

16 minutes ago

KP PDMA provides essential goods to distt administ ..

1 minute ago

AJK president lauds expatriates' vibrant role to k ..

1 minute ago

Rehman Malik takes serious notice of blasphemous m ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.