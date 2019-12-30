Petroleum prices likely to go up from January next year

Consumers are likely to face another hike in prices of petroleum products from January 1st next year as Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has dispatched a new summary to increase prices of petroleum products

The OGRA, in a summary forwarded to the Finance ministry on Monday, recommended the Federal government to increase prices of petroleum products from Rs3 to maximum Rs10 for the month of January 2020.The Ministry of Finance will review and set prices of petroleum products on Tuesday for January, 2020.According to the summary, OGRA has calculated an increase of Rs2.8 litre in the price of light diesel, Rs3.10 per litre for kerosene oil, Rs2.25 per litre for high speed diesel and Rs2.61 per litre for petrol.