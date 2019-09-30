Petroleum prices remain unchanged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government on Monday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the current level to offset expected increase in the prices for the month of November 2019.

According to a Finance Ministry press release, the decision to retain the September prices of petroleum products for October had been taken in view of the petroleum prices in the international market showing increasing trend since mid-September 2019 and the expectation that the prices might remain on the higher side in November.