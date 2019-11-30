UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Prices Slashed Up To Rs2.90 Per Liter

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:05 PM

Petroleum prices slashed up to Rs2.90 per liter

The government has announced reduction in petroleum prices up to Rs2.90 per liter for the month of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has announced reduction in petroleum prices up to Rs2.90 per liter for the month of December.

According to a statement issued by the finance ministry here on Saturday, the government has decided to decrease price of High Speed Diesel by Rs2.4 and new price of the product would be Rs125.01 per liter.

Similarly the price of MS petrol has also been cut by Rs0.25 per liter from Rs114.24 to Rs123.99 per liter.

The price of Kerosene oil has been cut by Rs0.83 while that of Light Diesel Oil reduced by Rs2.9 per liter.

The new prices for kerosene oil and light diesel oil for the month of December has been fixed at Rs96.35 and Rs83.43 per liter.

The statement added that the government has decided to decrease the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers.

