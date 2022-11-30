UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Prices Unchanged, Deadline For Filing Tax Return Extended

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Petroleum prices unchanged, deadline for filing tax return extended

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced to maintain prices of petrol and speed diesel for the next fifteen days from December 1 to 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022)

The Finance minister said that the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel for the next 15 days from December 1st to 15th will be the same as per the prices announced last month.

The previous price of petrol Rs.224.80 per litter will remain unchanged for the next fifteen days.

The minister said that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel have been reduced by 10 rupees and the price of light diesel has been reduced by 7.

50 rupees per liter, which will be applied from December 1st.

Apart from this, he has extended the date of submission of tax returns for fifteen days and asked to submit the tax returns till December 15.

He said that due to the insistence of the business community and the current situation in the flood affected areas, the date of submission of tax returns has been extended till December 15, 2022.

