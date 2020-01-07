Petroleum production decreases by 13.77% in four months of 2019-20

The overall production of petroleum commodities witnessed a decrease of 13.77 per cent during first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities witnessed a decrease of 13.77 per cent during first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of 2018-19.

The petroleum products that showed negative growth included Jet Fuel Oil, the production of which decreased by 7.11 percent during the period under review, according to the data placed on official website of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Similarly, the production of Kerosene Oil, Motor Spirit Oil, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas has declined by 23.

99 percent, 14.68 percent, 13.91 percent, 16.91 percent, 20.14 percent, 19.40 percent and 16.21 percent respectively.

However, the production of Diesel Oil has increased by 14.88 per cent and Solvant Naptha 8.19 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the petroleum production has decreased by 11.73 per cent in October 2019 as compared to the output of October 2018.