Petroleum Production Dips By 12.19% In Five Months Of 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities witnessed a decrease of 12.19 per cent during first five months of the current fiscal year (July-November) as compared to corresponding period of 2018-19.

The petroleum products that showed negative growth included Jet Fuel Oil, the production of which decreased by 4.12 percent during the period under review, according to the data placed on official website of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Similarly, the production of Kerosene Oil, Motor Spirit Oil, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas has declined by 5.

85 percent, 13.11 percent, 13.23 percent, 15.63 percent, 18.26 percent, 18.26 percent and 11.41 percent respectively.

However, the production of Diesel Oil has increased by 0.90 per cent and Solvant Naptha 16.65 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the petroleum production has decreased by 5.45 per cent in November 2019 as compared to the output of November 2018.

