Petroleum Products (Excl Top NAPHTA) Exports Witness 66.01 Percent Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Petroleum products (Excl top NSPHTA) exports during the first four month of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 66.01 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to October 22, Petroleum products (Excl top NSPHTA) worth US$ 10,050,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 6,054,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Petroleum groups and coal increased by 11.38 percent, worth US$ 65,051,000 as compared to exports of US$ 58,406,000 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Petroleum crude exports also increased by 5.06 percent as the exports recorded during current fiscal yearwere US$ 55,001,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 52,352,000.

