Petroleum products (Excl top NAPHTA) exports witness 102.79% increase: PBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Petroleum products (Excl top NAPHTA) exports during the first five months of the fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 102.79 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, Petroleum products (Excl top NAPHTA) worth US$ 25,201,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 12,427,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Solid Fuels (Coal) increased by 100 percent, worth US$ 5,000 as compared to exports of Nil during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Group and Coal exports also increased by 32.64 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 124,359,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 93,755,000.

During the period under review, Petroleum Crude exports increased by 21.92 percent, worth US$ 99,153,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 81,328,000 during the same period of last year.