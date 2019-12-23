UrduPoint.com
Petroleum products likely to increase by RS 2 to 3 per litter

Petroleum products prices likely to increase again by RS 2 to 3 per litter.According to media reports, petrol prices likely to increase by RS 2 to 3 per litter while light diesel price likely to increase by Rs 3.50 per litter

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier ministry of finance had approved reduction in the prices of petroleum products.According to Ministry of Finance, petroleum products prices have been decided on the basis of 17 per cent GST while summary of petroleum prices for month December was sent to petroleum division by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for review.According to summary, OGRA had suggested hikes in light diesel by RS 2.90, high speed diesel by Rs 2.40, petrol 25 paisa and kerosene oil by 83 paisa which is approved.

