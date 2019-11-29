UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Products Prices Likely To Scale Down On Dec 01

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:26 PM

Petroleum products prices likely to scale down on Dec 01

Petroleum products prices are likely to go down from December 01.Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out summary in connection with reduction in the prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Petroleum products prices are likely to go down from December 01.Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out summary in connection with reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

According to this summary, recommendation has been made to scale down price of petrol by 25 paisas per liter. Reduction to the tune of pasisa 83 per liter in the price of kerosene oil and Rs 2.90 in the price of light diesel per liter has also been proposed in the summary.OGRA has sent the summary to petroleum division and finance ministry will take any decision in this connection today in consultation with Prime Minister.New prices will take effect from December 01.

