UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Products Prices Reduced Significantly

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Petroleum products prices reduced significantly

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that government has provided maximum relief on petroleum products to facilitate the masses in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that government has provided maximum relief on petroleum products to facilitate the masses in the country.

In a tweet, the minister said that during the month from September 30 to December 15, 2022, the petrol price in the country was reduced by Rs 22.63 as it went down from Rs 247.43 to Rs 214.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and light diesel oil were also reduced by Rs19.

63 and Rs28.28 per litre respectively during the period under review.

He said that the price of diesel reduced from Rs247.43 to Rs 227.80 per litre and price of light diesel oil brought down from Rs197.26 to Rs169 per litre to provide maximum relief to general public in the county.

Finance Minister said that the price of kerosene oil was also reduced by Rs30.19 per litre as it went down from Rs202.02 in September 30, 2022 to Rs171.84 in December 15, 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Ishaq Dar Oil Price September December From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan's interest well protected in Reko Diq ..

Balochistan's interest well protected in Reko Diq agreement: CM

36 seconds ago
 Russian Olympic Committee Says Doping Ban Expired ..

Russian Olympic Committee Says Doping Ban Expired With No Grounds for Extension

37 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated ..

Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated

38 seconds ago
 Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beati ..

Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beating Morocco 2-1

40 seconds ago
 Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of ..

Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of Telegram Accounts

3 minutes ago
 Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early P ..

Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early Presidential Election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.