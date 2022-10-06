Petroleum Reserve Releases on Table as Biden Weighs Ways to Lower Oil Prices - White House

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 09:02 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Further releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve remain on the table as the Biden administration weighs ways to reduce oil prices following the OPEC+ decision to cut production, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese said on Thursday.
"The other measures are things that are on the table we continue to look at - the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is one of those," Deese said during a press briefing. "We are not announcing any steps on that front, but there are measures that we will continue to assess, as we go forward."