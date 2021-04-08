UrduPoint.com
Petroleum SAPM Advises OGRA To Take Decisions 'independently' As Per Mandate

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Tabish Gauhar Thursday visited the Head Office of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and discussed professional matters with its chairman, members and management

During the meeting, the SAPM emphasized that "a regulator should work according to its mandate and take decisions independently," a news release said.

Speaking to the senior management, he highlighted the importance of effective collaboration between 'a policymaker and the regulator' for implementation of a fair and transparent regulatory framework.

"It will not only facilitate the regulatees but also bring in efficiency, productivity and competitiveness within the oil and gas sector."OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan assured the SAPM that the authority would operate within its laid down regulatory framework with utmost efficiency and transparency, especially enforcing the government's ease-of-doing-business plan, keeping in view the consumers' interest.

The authority members also thanked the SAPM for his inspiring thoughts.

