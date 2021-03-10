Petroleum SAPM, Secretary visit PSO Head Office

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din, accompanied by senior officials the Petroleum Division Wednesday visited the Pakistan State Oil (PSO)'s head office in Karachi.

PSO Managing Director Syed Muhammad Taha and the company's senior management welcomed the delegation.

According to a news release issued here, the visiting dignitaries lauded the PSO's role in ensuring continuity of the country's energy lifeline and appreciated its ongoing initiatives taken in line with the government policies.

