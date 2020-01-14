Peugeot subsidiary Opel announces 2,100 job cuts in Germany

(@imziishan)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Peugeot subsidiary Opel said Tuesday it would offer 2,100 more German workers voluntary redundancies, as it struggles to stay afloat faced with collapsing demand and an EU emissions squeeze.

The historic German carmaker, which Peugeot bought from US-based General Motors in 2017, has already slashed almost 7,000 jobs since the takeover, as tumbling sales have left its main factory largely idle.