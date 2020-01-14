UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peugeot Subsidiary Opel Announces 2,100 Job Cuts In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Peugeot subsidiary Opel announces 2,100 job cuts in Germany

Peugeot subsidiary Opel said Tuesday it would offer 2,100 more German workers voluntary redundancies, as it struggles to stay afloat faced with collapsing demand and an EU emissions squeeze

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Peugeot subsidiary Opel said Tuesday it would offer 2,100 more German workers voluntary redundancies, as it struggles to stay afloat faced with collapsing demand and an EU emissions squeeze.

"The voluntary leave programme will be reopened for employees ... limited to a maximum of 2,100 positions," the company said in a statement.

But it added that forced redundancies would be ruled out until at least 2025.

Meanwhile Opel's main Ruesselsheim plant will be outfitted to produce the next generation Astra sedan in both internal combustion and hybrid versions -- "providing the perspective for many years of manufacturing".

After years of losses under GM, Opel returned to the black under its new owner in 2018, selling around a million vehicles.

"This agreement creates a further considerable improvement of our competitiveness" and "gives our employees long-term security," chief executive Michael Lohscheller said.

The historic German carmaker, which Peugeot bought from US-based General Motors in 2017, had already slashed almost 7,000 out of 19,000 jobs since the takeover, as the industry grapples with lower global demand.

But rather than sales challenges, Opel highlighted "ever-stricter CO2 (carbon dioxide) regulations that the entire automotive industry is facing" as the main reason for Tuesday's move.

From this year, manufacturers in the EU must reach average CO2 emissions across their new vehicle fleets of below 95 grammes per kilometre, on pain of harsh fines.

Around 40,000 job cuts have already been announced by major German carmakers for the coming years -- half of those at Daimler and Audi alone -- as the industry scrambles to adapt to the changes, including a shift to less labour-intensive electric vehicles.

German car production fell to its lowest level in 22 years in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Job 2017 2018 2019 From Agreement Industry Audi General Motors Peugeot Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

4 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

9 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

22 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

28 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

31 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.