PEW Lauds Govt's Smart Lockdown Policy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

PEW lauds govt's smart lockdown policy

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Wednesday supported the smart lockdown policy of the government saying that allowing certain industries to operate would help the commonman

The move would kick start the stalled economic activity, provide jobs to millions, and generate revenue, said PEW Chairman Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam Khan, said a press statement issued here.

The move would kick start the stalled economic activity, provide jobs to millions, and generate revenue, said PEW Chairman Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam Khan, said a press statement issued here.

The statement said that while talking to noted chartered accountant Tariq Hussain and other experts, Aslam Khan highlighted that importance of the insurance sector, adding that this particular sector could be undermined under any circumstances so it should also be allowed to operate.

