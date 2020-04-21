UrduPoint.com
PEW Lauds Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan For Economic Revival Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:09 AM

PEW lauds Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for economic revival measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Monday lauded the initiatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aimed at economic revival and strengthening the financial system of the country during the virus emergency.

The PEW has been demanding inclusion of insurance in the list of essential services and now the SECP has asked the authorities to include insurance, modaraba, non-bank finance sector, non-bank microfinance companies and companies involved in not for profit activities in the list of essential services, PEW said in a statement.

Chairman of the SECP in his letter to the authorities stated that these sectors form an integral part of the economy and their uninterrupted operations were very important, which was very good and timely move, said PEW Chairman Brig. (retd) Muhammad Aslam Khan, according to the statement.

He said that these companies were providing financial facilities to a wide range of customer base many of whom lack access to formal banking or financial services while non-bank microfinance institutions cater to the needs of more than half of the 7.2 million active micro borrowers comprising poor and microenterprises.

A large number of persons, microenterprises, SMEs, corporates and the general public need to access these institutions to manage immediate liquidity demands, therefore they should be facilitated, he added.

Khan said that the interruption in services for a long time could adversely affect the investors, depositors, customers and the general public and raise doubts.

He said that another important issue which merits the full attention of the authorities was the plight of Pakistanis stranded abroad due to cancellation of flights.

