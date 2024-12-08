Open Menu

PFA Crackdown On Illegal Fat Rendering Units

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PFA crackdown on illegal fat rendering units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown on illegal fat rendering units and sealed two factories near Roshanwala bypass, in addition to arresting an accused and confiscating 2000-kg material and 900-kg spurious oil from the spot.

A PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that a team, led by Additional Director Operations Tariq Mehmood Gul, on a tip-off, conducted raid near Roshanwala bypass and found two factories involved in producing oil by melting poultry and animal waste illegally.

He said that it also came into light that these fat rendering units were operating without valid licence, unlabeled drums, lack of sales records for the oil and the presence of untraceable oil at the premises.

The team sealed premises of both factories and separate cases were got registered against their owners in addition to arresting an accused from the spot.

The PFA team confiscated various items from the spot including machines, frying pans, drums, more than 2000 kilograms material and 900 kg spurious oil made from fat and animal remains. The oil and other dangerous material later on discarded, spokesman added.

