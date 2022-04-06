UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 2,300 Kg Sick, Emaciated Chicken Meat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday discarded 2,300 kg unhygienic meat of emaciated and sick chicken while carrying out raids at different shops in Tollington Market under the supervision of its Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon

PFA set to fire all confiscated meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace.

Talking to media men here, the PFA DG said that Liaqat Poultry Stall and Shah Gee Chicken Sale Center were found in the wicked practice of selling substandard meat. Meanwhile, PFA also took action against Ramzan Chicken Stall Shahdman for selling not up to the standard chicken meat.

DG PFA said that the food business operators also failed to adopt the cone slaughtering system and ensure the hygienic working environment. Apart from that, workers of the units did not have medical certificates.

Jadoon further stated that the use of unhygienic and dead meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems. He advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.

He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on its Facebook page and Toll-Free number 080080500 in case they witness sale of substandard food.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.