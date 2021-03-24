PFA forms new SOPs for inspection, says Rafaqat Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has formed new SOPs in the last board meeting for inspection of the food units.

PFA Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali disclosed this to the business community in a meeting held here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion, while LCCI Executive Committee members Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Fiaz Haider, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Wasif Yousaf, Mardan Ali Zaidi and Wadood Alvi were also present.

The DG PFA said that under the SOPs, the Food Units having international standards would be given plan, their representatives would be taken on board while having inspection and inspection report would also be shared.

He said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had representation in the board of the PFA which gave approval for the rules and regulations. He said, the Punjab Food Authority had specialized staff in food technology while special attention was being given to their further training and refreshing courses.

The DG said that the authority notified the regulations after aligning with the international standards.

" The Punjab Food Authority wants to bridge communication gap with the stakeholders to make the things smoother," he added.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the officials of the Punjab Food Authority conducted raids without prior notice and sometimes, they came for inspection after normal working hours. He said that Food Technologists at the Punjab Food Authority should be experienced and well aware of the ground realities despite having Post-Graduate Degrees. He said that only those degree holders should be appointed by the PFA who had done related specialization in that specific field.

Fahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that Punjab Food Authority should prepare the Food Rules after consultation with stakeholders. He mentioned that these (food related) rules should be uniform among all cities and other provinces of the country.

He said the business community associated with food industry had to acquire six different licenses from various departments to run their businesses, adding that requirement of licenses should be rationalized. He proposed that the government should merge all the relevant departments that issue food related licenses into a single competent body.