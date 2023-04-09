Close
PFA Stops 2 Production Units, Fines 18 FBOs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PFA stops 2 production units, fines 18 FBOs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production at two food points, penalised 18 food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 82 eateries, besides discarding 3,050-litre substandard milk.

A spokesman told the media here Sunday that food safety teams examined more than 100 food points including production units, hotels, dairy shops, restaurants, general stores and others in a daylong operation. During the operation, he added, the PFA took action against FBOs for not taking proper measures to control insects, using substandard ingredients in food, worst condition of hygiene and also failure to present necessary record to the raiding teams.

Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical certificates.

The PFA requested the public to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority in identifying the counterfeiting mafia while citizens could complain regarding violation of food safety issues, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline number of PFA or its social media accounts.

He said that the PFA was all committed to continuing its operation against adulteration mafia and substandard food points to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

