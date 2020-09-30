UrduPoint.com
PFC All Set For 12th Interiors Expo-2020 From October 2 In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:35 PM

The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to hold 3-day mega 12th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2020 from October 02 at Dustoor Event Complex Sialkot to promote and introduce Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to hold 3-day mega 12th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2020 from October 02 at Dustoor Event Complex Sialkot to promote and introduce Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq told reporters that the expo was aimed at promoting and introducing Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan, according to press release received here Wednesday.

In the past, PFC had successfully organized eleven mega exhibitions at Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad and got tremendous response from the public and private sector alike, he added.

He said PFC was organizing an "Interior Pakistan" exhibition for the first time in Sialkot and traders and exporters are showing their keen interest in this exhibition.� He said Sialkot was an important economic hub and was the only export-oriented city in Pakistan where 99 percent of items produced are exported to various parts of the globe.

Through export, Sialkot-based small and medium industries are earning foreign exchange amounting to over 1.30 billion Dollars yearly and strengthening the national exchequer.

Mian Kashif, who is also chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), said Pakistan exports furniture products of worth $8 million to $12 million annually, but these figures do not mirror the actual potential of the industry and its capacity to produce high-quality furniture items.

He said our exporters should actively take part in international shows and furniture exhibitions to ostentatiously present country's ability to produce jaw-dropping furniture items.

The PFC Chief further said the leading local and international brands and interior designers would display their products and as per the previous trend.� He said this exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to study the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

PFC is the only platform available to all small, medium and large furniture manufacturing companies in the country to promote their business and furniture related accessories.�Mian Kashif said Pakistani industry was rife with anticipation for various opportunities and ideas that the PFC would offer. He said that the PFC was on a mission and wanted to educate people about the value of owning fine hand-crafted furniture.

