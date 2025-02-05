Open Menu

PFC Appreciates Maria Tauqir's Role At Davos Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has congratulated Ms Maria Tauqir, General Manager Interiors Pakistan, for successfully highlighting the potentials of Pakistani women entrepreneurs at Davos summit held recently in Switzerland.

The council's spokesman told media here Wednesday that in a felicitation letter addressed to her, the PFC chief said that with the positive feedback from the recent Davos summit, it is cleared that Pakistan is increasingly being recognized globally for its business potential, innovative spirit, and the resilience of its people.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, it is an honour for Ms Maria Tauqir to be a host of the two-day Davos summit that mega event not only enhanced the visibility of Pakistan's private sector but also strengthened the global perception of Pakistan as a country brimming with opportunities for investment and collaboration.

Mian Kashif said the summit was a testament to the growing importance of Pakistan in the global business community, highlighting its readiness to contribute to international development and trade. He said, the forum acted as a bridge for forging new international partnerships, and for Pakistan, it was an invaluable opportunity to present itself as an ideal destination for investment. The forum’s diverse participation reinforced the importance of collaboration across borders to solve global challenges, with Pakistan positioned as an essential player in these dialogues.

He concluded that Ms Maria propelled the importance of showcasing Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage and reiterated the commitment to empowering women in Pakistan, creating opportunities for them to lead and succeed in the business world.

