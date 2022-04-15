PFC attracts foreign buyers in 131st Canton Fair: Kashif Ashfaq

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday attracted a sizeable foreign buyers of different countries in the 131st Canton Fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday attracted a sizeable foreign buyers of different countries in the 131st Canton Fair.

It was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council ,Mian Kashif Ashfaq while chairing board of directors meeting here today.

He said foreign buyers have evinced keen interest in hand engraved furniture and showed willingness to visit Pakistan to mature the deals after thorough physical inspections of the factories.

He said PFC is participating to showcase Pak products and explore new export markets besides attracting foreign investments and fair will provide an opportunity to present a world class range of Pak made furniture products and all other allied services.He said it is platform for import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade.

Recalling memories,Mian Kashif said once Pakistan used to export handmade furniture to Australia,France and many other countries in the past and now PFC is endeavouring to capture our lost share in the global markets.He said pak furniture industry is now fully actively exploring broader foreign markets and some of them are switching over to e-Commerce to tap bigger markets.

He said with the help of e-Commerce the whole world is boosting its business and exports.

He said exchange of information through e-Commerce has also surfaced as key tool for promoting of international and domestic trade.He said on the other hand,our handmade furniture also vividly depicts pak rich culture and century old expertise.

He said PFC and Chenone will both hold series of meetings with other multi national and exchange their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster rate of trade in the field.

He said nearly more than 24000 Chinese's best foreign trade companies and about 5000 overseas companies are likely to participate which he added will help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnership.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to manage single country expos in all major countries for the effective and result oriented promotion of Pak products which can compete globally with their competitors in terms of its best quality. He said these Pak expos will help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.

