PFC Board For Industry Status To Furniture Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council's Board of Directors (PFC-BoD) has demanded the government
to grant furniture sector the status of an industry in order to increase country's overall exports.
Chairing the board meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq
said the furniture sector in Pakistan was a vital component of its economy, employing millions
and showcasing the craftsmanship and skill of its people. However, it had long been overlooked
and undervalued, he said, adding that granting industry status to the furniture sector was crucial
for several reasons as it provide access to various incentives, subsidies, and support mechanisms
tailored for industrial sectors, thus fostering growth and innovation within the furniture industry.
He said, it would enhance the sector's credibility and attract much-needed investment, both
domestic and foreign, leading to modernization and expansion.
"It will facilitate easier access to finance and credit facilities, enabling furniture manufacturers
to upgrade technology and improve productivity," he added.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that industry status would bolster exports by enhancing competitiveness
in the global market.
With proper recognition and support, he remarked, Pakistani furniture can establish itself
as a sought-after commodity worldwide, contributing significantly to the country's export revenue
and economic prosperity, he added.
The CEO urged the government to take swift and decisive action in recognizing the furniture sector
as an industry as it would not only improve the growth potential of this vital sector but also provide
Pakistan of a lucrative opportunity to excel in the global market.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
More Stories From Business
-
Pak exports have great potential in Kyrgyzstan: KTH chief26 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20246 hours ago
-
CCP approves three KSA-based mergers with stake in Pakistan’s steel sector21 hours ago
-
Honorary membership of Sports Complex to be granted to national, international players: FDA DG22 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 1,000 per tola to Rs 215,10023 hours ago
-
Portugal allocates 204 million euros in support for farmers1 day ago
-
SW China's Yunnan sees rising new energy power generation1 day ago
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.36 trln yuan1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 20241 day ago
-
Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador2 days ago