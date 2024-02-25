Open Menu

PFC Board For Industry Status To Furniture Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council's Board of Directors (PFC-BoD) has demanded the government

to grant furniture sector the status of an industry in order to increase country's overall exports.

Chairing the board meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq

said the furniture sector in Pakistan was a vital component of its economy, employing millions

and showcasing the craftsmanship and skill of its people. However, it had long been overlooked

and undervalued, he said, adding that granting industry status to the furniture sector was crucial

for several reasons as it provide access to various incentives, subsidies, and support mechanisms

tailored for industrial sectors, thus fostering growth and innovation within the furniture industry.

He said, it would enhance the sector's credibility and attract much-needed investment, both

domestic and foreign, leading to modernization and expansion.

"It will facilitate easier access to finance and credit facilities, enabling furniture manufacturers

to upgrade technology and improve productivity," he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that industry status would bolster exports by enhancing competitiveness

in the global market.

With proper recognition and support, he remarked, Pakistani furniture can establish itself

as a sought-after commodity worldwide, contributing significantly to the country's export revenue

and economic prosperity, he added.

The CEO urged the government to take swift and decisive action in recognizing the furniture sector

as an industry as it would not only improve the growth potential of this vital sector but also provide

Pakistan of a lucrative opportunity to excel in the global market.

