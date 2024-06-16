PFC, ChenOne To Collaborate For Paris Expo
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) and ChenOne will collaborate in showcasing high-quality Pakistani products of innovative designs at the three-day Texworld Paris expo, starting from July 1, 2024.
Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters, led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, "Participation in the expo underscores our commitment to expanding our global footprint and promoting Pakistani craftsmanship on an international stage."
He said that Paris expo is a key event in the textile and apparel industry, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world. He remarked that ChenOne's participation, supported by the PFC, aims to highlight the unique blend of traditional and contemporary designs that Pakistani furniture and home decor offer.
The CEO said that global market leaders will see a diverse array of products including elegant furniture, luxurious home textiles, and stylish accessories, all reflecting the rich cultural heritage and modern sensibilities of Pakistan.
He said, PFC is focused on forging new business relationships, explore market trends, and gain valuable insights into global buyers preferences. This strategic move not only enhances the visibility of Pakistani products but also reinforces ChenOne's position as a leading player in the international home furnishings market.
The delegation head, Muhammad Araib, and deputy leader Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza appreciating the sincere efforts of the council and said that participation will create space for Pakistan in global markets and will definitely attract foreign buyers and investors on account of excellent qualities of products at par with international standards.
