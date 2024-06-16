Open Menu

PFC, ChenOne To Collaborate For Paris Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PFC, ChenOne to collaborate for Paris Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) and ChenOne will collaborate in showcasing high-quality Pakistani products of innovative designs at the three-day Texworld Paris expo, starting from July 1, 2024.

Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters, led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, "Participation in the expo underscores our commitment to expanding our global footprint and promoting Pakistani craftsmanship on an international stage."

He said that Paris expo is a key event in the textile and apparel industry, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world. He remarked that ChenOne's participation, supported by the PFC, aims to highlight the unique blend of traditional and contemporary designs that Pakistani furniture and home decor offer.

The CEO said that global market leaders will see a diverse array of products including elegant furniture, luxurious home textiles, and stylish accessories, all reflecting the rich cultural heritage and modern sensibilities of Pakistan.

He said, PFC is focused on forging new business relationships, explore market trends, and gain valuable insights into global buyers preferences. This strategic move not only enhances the visibility of Pakistani products but also reinforces ChenOne's position as a leading player in the international home furnishings market.

The delegation head, Muhammad Araib, and deputy leader Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza appreciating the sincere efforts of the council and said that participation will create space for Pakistan in global markets and will definitely attract foreign buyers and investors on account of excellent qualities of products at par with international standards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Paris July Sunday Market Textile Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

15 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

15 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

15 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

15 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

15 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

15 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business