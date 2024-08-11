PFC chief for adopting Chinese model for economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday

that Pakistan, grappling with economic challenges, could learn from China's experience by

prioritizing quality over quantity in its growth strategies.

Talking to a delegation of leading architects led by Mohsin Ali Mughal here, he added that

investing in human capital, enhancing technological capabilities, and promoting industrial

modernization were crucial steps. He said strengthening governance and implementing

effective regulatory frameworks could attract foreign investment and foster a business-friendly

environment.

Pakistan could benefit from adopting sustainable practices in its energy and infrastructure

sectors, mirroring China's green growth initiatives. By focusing on innovation, education,

and sustainable development, Pakistan could create a resilient economy capable of withstanding

global challenges, he maintained.

Collaboration with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) could further accelerate Pakistan's economic transformation,

helping it reach new heights in economic growth and development.

On this occasion, Mohsin Ali Mughal said China's shift to a quality growth model offers

valuable lessons for Pakistan as it seeks to elevate its economy.

Over the decades, China transitioned from rapid, quantity-focused growth to a more sustainable

and inclusive development strategy. This model emphasizes innovation, technology, and green

growth, aiming to boost productivity and improve living standards. The focus on high-quality

infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and digital economy had allowed China to maintain

robust economic growth while addressing environmental concerns and reducing inequality,

he added.