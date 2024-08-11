PFC Chief For Adopting Chinese Model For Economic Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday
that Pakistan, grappling with economic challenges, could learn from China's experience by
prioritizing quality over quantity in its growth strategies.
Talking to a delegation of leading architects led by Mohsin Ali Mughal here, he added that
investing in human capital, enhancing technological capabilities, and promoting industrial
modernization were crucial steps. He said strengthening governance and implementing
effective regulatory frameworks could attract foreign investment and foster a business-friendly
environment.
Pakistan could benefit from adopting sustainable practices in its energy and infrastructure
sectors, mirroring China's green growth initiatives. By focusing on innovation, education,
and sustainable development, Pakistan could create a resilient economy capable of withstanding
global challenges, he maintained.
Collaboration with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) could further accelerate Pakistan's economic transformation,
helping it reach new heights in economic growth and development.
On this occasion, Mohsin Ali Mughal said China's shift to a quality growth model offers
valuable lessons for Pakistan as it seeks to elevate its economy.
Over the decades, China transitioned from rapid, quantity-focused growth to a more sustainable
and inclusive development strategy. This model emphasizes innovation, technology, and green
growth, aiming to boost productivity and improve living standards. The focus on high-quality
infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and digital economy had allowed China to maintain
robust economic growth while addressing environmental concerns and reducing inequality,
he added.
