Open Menu

PFC Chief For Adopting Chinese Model For Economic Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PFC chief for adopting Chinese model for economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday

that Pakistan, grappling with economic challenges, could learn from China's experience by

prioritizing quality over quantity in its growth strategies.

Talking to a delegation of leading architects led by Mohsin Ali Mughal here, he added that

investing in human capital, enhancing technological capabilities, and promoting industrial

modernization were crucial steps. He said strengthening governance and implementing

effective regulatory frameworks could attract foreign investment and foster a business-friendly

environment.

Pakistan could benefit from adopting sustainable practices in its energy and infrastructure

sectors, mirroring China's green growth initiatives. By focusing on innovation, education,

and sustainable development, Pakistan could create a resilient economy capable of withstanding

global challenges, he maintained.

Collaboration with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) could further accelerate Pakistan's economic transformation,

helping it reach new heights in economic growth and development.

On this occasion, Mohsin Ali Mughal said China's shift to a quality growth model offers

valuable lessons for Pakistan as it seeks to elevate its economy.

Over the decades, China transitioned from rapid, quantity-focused growth to a more sustainable

and inclusive development strategy. This model emphasizes innovation, technology, and green

growth, aiming to boost productivity and improve living standards. The focus on high-quality

infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and digital economy had allowed China to maintain

robust economic growth while addressing environmental concerns and reducing inequality,

he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education China CPEC Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Business