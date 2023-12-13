Open Menu

PFC Delegation Leaves For China To Explore Potential Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PFC delegation leaves for China to explore potential market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation, headed by Chief Executive Officer, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Wednesday embarked on a visit to China to explore potential market and work out prospects for joint ventures.

He said the visit underscored the commitment to explore the global furniture market, said a PFC news release.

He said in the context of bilateral relations, this venture would further enhance economic cooperation.

The joint ventures had a proactive approach to leverage each country's strengths in the furniture sector, he

added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said by directly engaging with counterparts in China, it would open avenues for technological collaboration.

He said this economic initiative reflected the dynamism of Pakistan's furniture industry and its aspirations for global competitiveness.

