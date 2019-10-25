UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFC Delegation Leaves To China To Explore Furniture Markets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

PFC delegation leaves to China to explore furniture markets

A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday left for China on a 5-day visit to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday left for China on a 5-day visit to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts.

Prior to leave, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a statement said that delegation would have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in China.

He said the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China possess great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the global markets.

Mian Kashif said it was important that Pakistan should develop those products those were in demand in China along with increasing the export base.

Leather is Pakistan's major export item, but the export volume to China was only $38.6 million in 2018, he added.

He said products including furniture, seafood, fruits, cereals, meat and dairy products also possess potential of export to China.

He said Chinese furniture manufacturers have agreed to provide modern technology to improve the furniture sector of Pakistan, which will not only help in boosting economy besides generating jobs at local level.

He further said they would also invite Chinese furniture companies to participate in 3-day mega 11th Interior Pakistan exhibition commencing from November 22 at Expo Center Lahore.

Mian Kashif who is also Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) said they would also invite Chinese to invest in furniture city setting up at Allama Iqbal Industrial City and it would help accelerate economic activities in the country besides generating further employment to cope with current economic crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Technology Business China Company Visit November 2018 Market From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Jumma Bazaar opens in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

8 minutes ago

Mehran Uni students develops android mobile App

2 minutes ago

Kiev Ready to Provide US Congressmen With Informat ..

2 minutes ago

Woman among 2 murdered, 2 injured in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

BMP of FPCCI seeks expansion of ease of doing busi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.