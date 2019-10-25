PFC delegation leaves to China to explore furniture markets

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday left for China on a 5-day visit to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts.

Prior to leave, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a statement said that delegation would have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in China.

He said the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China possess great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the global markets.

Mian Kashif said it was important that Pakistan should develop those products those were in demand in China along with increasing the export base.

Leather is Pakistan's major export item, but the export volume to China was only $38.6 million in 2018, he added.

He said products including furniture, seafood, fruits, cereals, meat and dairy products also possess potential of export to China.

He said Chinese furniture manufacturers have agreed to provide modern technology to improve the furniture sector of Pakistan, which will not only help in boosting economy besides generating jobs at local level.

He further said they would also invite Chinese furniture companies to participate in 3-day mega 11th Interior Pakistan exhibition commencing from November 22 at Expo Center Lahore.

Mian Kashif who is also Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) said they would also invite Chinese to invest in furniture city setting up at Allama Iqbal Industrial City and it would help accelerate economic activities in the country besides generating further employment to cope with current economic crisis.