PFC delegation left for Russia to explore investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) led by its Chief� Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday left for Russia with the Primary objective of exploring investment opportunities, fostering joint ventures and collaboration within the furniture industry.

In a press statement CEO PFC said that the council is a representative body of the country's vibrant furniture sector, and has taken this initiative with the intention of promoting economic collaboration and mutual growth between two great nations.

Recognizing the strengths and potential of both the Russian and Pakistani furniture industries, this delegation seeks to facilitate partnerships that will not only enhance trade but also foster cultural exchange and strengthen the diplomatic ties that bind both countries, he added.

He said as we move forward, he believes that such collaborative efforts will not only contribute to the economic well-being of both countries but will also act as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Russia.

He said he is fully confident that the outcomes of this delegation's efforts will lay the foundation for a prosperous future characterized by shared successes and achievements.

He said this visit would prove to be a significant development in the bilateral relations between the two nations.