PFC delegation left to participate in 133th Canton Fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Furniture Council's delegation Tuesday left to participate in the world's top 133th Canton Fair to showcase Pakistan's products and explore new export markets besides attracting foreign investments.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said today that it's efficient trade platform for global business opportunities which is being held since 1957.

It will provide an opportunity to present a world class range of Pak made furniture products and all other allied services including import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade.

He said PFC and Chenone will both hold a series of meetings with other multi nationals and exchange their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster the rate of trade in the field.

He said nearly more than 25000 Chinese's best foreign trade companies and about 6000 overseas companies are likely to participate which he added will help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnerships.

Mian Kashif urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to manage single-country expos in all major countries for the effective and result-oriented promotion of Pak products which can compete globally with their competitors in terms of its best quality.

He said these Pak expos will help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.