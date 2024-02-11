Open Menu

PFC Delegation Off To USA For Las Vegas Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PFC delegation off to USA for Las Vegas Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation Sunday left for Las Vegas, USA,

to partake in a three-day expo commencing on February 13 to showcase the

diverse range of Pakistan's furniture products and to explore new opportunities

in the global market.

The delegation comprises representatives from various segments of the furniture

sector including manufacturers, designers, and exporters, all poised to highlight

the richness and uniqueness of Pakistani furniture designs.

PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq told the media that with an aim to bolster the country's

furniture industry on an international platform, the delegation was set to exhibit the

craftsmanship, innovation, and quality synonymous with Pakistani furniture.

He said the expo in Las Vegas presents an ideal opportunity for the PFC to engage

with potential buyers, distributors and investors, fostering partnerships and collaborations

that can propel the industry to greater heights. "As Pakistan endeavors to position itself

as a prominent player in the global furniture market, the participation of the PFC delegation

in this prestigious event would help grab more opportunities for growth and expansion,"

he remarked.

With determination and dedication, he said, the delegation sets forth to make a lasting

impression on the international stage, thus promoting the Pakistan's furniture industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Las Vegas February Sunday Market Media Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

19 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

19 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

20 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

20 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

20 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

23 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business