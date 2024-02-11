PFC Delegation Off To USA For Las Vegas Expo
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation Sunday left for Las Vegas, USA,
to partake in a three-day expo commencing on February 13 to showcase the
diverse range of Pakistan's furniture products and to explore new opportunities
in the global market.
The delegation comprises representatives from various segments of the furniture
sector including manufacturers, designers, and exporters, all poised to highlight
the richness and uniqueness of Pakistani furniture designs.
PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq told the media that with an aim to bolster the country's
furniture industry on an international platform, the delegation was set to exhibit the
craftsmanship, innovation, and quality synonymous with Pakistani furniture.
He said the expo in Las Vegas presents an ideal opportunity for the PFC to engage
with potential buyers, distributors and investors, fostering partnerships and collaborations
that can propel the industry to greater heights. "As Pakistan endeavors to position itself
as a prominent player in the global furniture market, the participation of the PFC delegation
in this prestigious event would help grab more opportunities for growth and expansion,"
he remarked.
With determination and dedication, he said, the delegation sets forth to make a lasting
impression on the international stage, thus promoting the Pakistan's furniture industry.
