PFC delegation off to USA for Las Vegas Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation Sunday left for Las Vegas, USA,

to partake in a three-day expo commencing on February 13 to showcase the

diverse range of Pakistan's furniture products and to explore new opportunities

in the global market.

The delegation comprises representatives from various segments of the furniture

sector including manufacturers, designers, and exporters, all poised to highlight

the richness and uniqueness of Pakistani furniture designs.

PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq told the media that with an aim to bolster the country's

furniture industry on an international platform, the delegation was set to exhibit the

craftsmanship, innovation, and quality synonymous with Pakistani furniture.

He said the expo in Las Vegas presents an ideal opportunity for the PFC to engage

with potential buyers, distributors and investors, fostering partnerships and collaborations

that can propel the industry to greater heights. "As Pakistan endeavors to position itself

as a prominent player in the global furniture market, the participation of the PFC delegation

in this prestigious event would help grab more opportunities for growth and expansion,"

he remarked.

With determination and dedication, he said, the delegation sets forth to make a lasting

impression on the international stage, thus promoting the Pakistan's furniture industry.