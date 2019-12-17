PFC delegation to visit China for exploring furniture markets

A high-level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will leave for China on a 5-day visit next month to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to business contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A high-level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will leave for China on a 5-day visit next month to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to business contacts.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif while chairing a meeting of furniture exporters here on Tuesday at PFC head office, said the delegation would have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in China, adding that the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses," says a press release issued here.

Members of PFC board of directors Malik Farooq, Shahbaz Aslam and Shahzad Mughal were also present on the occasion.

He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China possess great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the global markets.

PFC chief said it was important that Pakistan should develop those products those were in demand in China along with increasing the export base.

He said Chinese furniture manufacturers have agreed to provide modern technology to improve the furniture sector of Pakistan, which will not only help boost economy besides generating jobs at local level.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) said they would also invite Chinese furniture manufacturers and investors to avail business opportunities being offered by FIEDMC to local and foreign investors besides package of incentives for those who are interested to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He further said they would also apprise the Chinese investors of furniture city being development over tract of land 150 acres in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and this would indeed has a great charm for both local and foreign investors.

Mian Kashif also urged the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions granted by China under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

"PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets mainly United States, Japan, European Union, the Gulf region and South Asia," he concluded.